Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple mobile homes have been overturned from the severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office stated that a tornado hit Morel Lane Tuesday evening and one unoccupied mobile home was flipped over while two others were totaled.

Pictures of the damage were sent from the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.

Three people suffered moderate injuries and were transferred to Pointe Coupee General Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple power outages and trees blocking roadways were reported around the parish. Waterloo could also be without power until Wednesday morning according to the sheriff’s office.

