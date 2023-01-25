50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana man sentenced to decades in prison after scheming to mirror Dahmer murders

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KNOE) - The United States District Judge Robert L. Summerhays sentenced Chance Seneca, 21, to 45 years in prison for kidnapping and attempting to murder a gay man in Lafayette on Jan. 25, 2023.

Seneca lured the victim to an “isolated house, took out a handgun, instructed him to put on handcuffs and then used several methods to attempt to murder him,” a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

The press release says Seneca lured the victim with intentions of murdering and dismembering him in order to satisfy a compulsive murder fantasy of murdering gay men and also eating and preserving their bodies. Seneca spent months planning and scheming murders reminiscent of the murders committed by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Attorney Branon B. Brown said hate crimes are a top priority for the department, so they take theses cases seriously.

“No one should ever be subjected to the type of horrendous actions that this defendant inflicted upon the victim in this case,” says United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

After Seneca was arrested, the press release says he admitted to planning to continue murdering gay men until he was caught or killed.

The FBI and the Lafayette Police Department investigated this case. The prosecution was by Deputy Criminal Chief Myers Namie for the Western District of Louisiana and Trial Attorney Thomas Johnson of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Vinton family picks up the pieces after extensive damage caused to home by Tuesday's storm
Vinton storm damage
Vinton Storm Damage
Vinton Damage Live at 6 Jade Moreau
The National Weather Service confirmed EF-1 tornado damage in the Ragley area.
Beauregard Electric: Power will be restored by midday Thursday in area near Ragley