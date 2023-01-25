Loud Noise Advisory: Lotte Chemical starting up methane cracker

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Westlake residents are being advised that they may hear some loud noises over the next few days coming from the Lotte Chemical Plant.

Dick Gremillion with OHSEP says the plant is starting up its methane cracker unit which is a process that will take a few days to complete. During this time, residents in the area will likely hear loud noises coming from the plant as the unit comes online.

There is no estimated date for when the process will be completed.

