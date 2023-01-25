50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Loud Noise Advisory: Lotte Chemical starting up methane cracker

((Source: KPLC))
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Westlake residents are being advised that they may hear some loud noises over the next few days coming from the Lotte Chemical Plant.

Dick Gremillion with OHSEP says the plant is starting up its methane cracker unit which is a process that will take a few days to complete. During this time, residents in the area will likely hear loud noises coming from the plant as the unit comes online.

There is no estimated date for when the process will be completed.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Multiple mobile homes damaged and flipped over from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish
Remembering Elijah Miller
Remembering Elijah Miller
Remembering Elijah Miller
Remembering Elijah Miller
Power Outage
Some SWLA residents still without power, some schools closed or dismissing early