Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020.

Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, and when it rains outside, it rains inside.

When the rain signals its arrival, McZeal places containers around her living room and other parts of the house to catch the water.

“It’s hard. Like I say it’s hard. I just don’t know what else to do. I’m praying to the lord to help me get some kind of help to fix my house,” the 62-year-old woman said.

She does her best to maneuver around to a dry spot, though sometimes debris from her ceiling falls on her. She worries it may collapse.

“I’m still scared every night when it rains. I don’t know when or what every time it rains. More and more stuff coming down off the roof,” she said.

When the hurricanes hit, Winnie didn’t have insurance, and she said so far no luck with any recovery program. Plus, she said a relative stole $2,800 she saved for repairs.

“I don’t know what’s going on with him. I’m calling him. He’s not responding to any of my calls,” McZeal said.

She said she reported him to Lake Arthur Police for construction fraud, but is not aware of any action taken against him.

McZeal prays one day help will come.

When asked how she can stand it, she admitted, “I can’t. It’s getting to me. It’s getting to me.”

McZeal also struggles with chronic lung disease. Still, she works as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home in Welsh.

