50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Joe Burrow named MVP finalist

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP.

The league announced the finalists on Wednesday.

Here’s a glance at Burrow’s regular season stats:

  • Competition percentage: 68.3% (Second most)
  • Passing yards: 4,475 (Fifth most)
  • Touchdowns: 35 (T-2nd)
  • Yards gained per pass attempt: 7.4 (10th most)
  • QBR: 58.8 (10th best)

Burrow’s opponent on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes, is a massive favorite to win the award.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Mahomes’ odds at -1600. Burrow has the second-best odds at +900 on DraftKings.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is +1500 on DraftKings.

The other finalists for MVP included Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+1500) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (+10000).

Bengals coverage
Bengals now betting favorite to win AFC Championship game
‘High demand’ for Bengals-Chiefs tickets limits availability on Ticketmaster
Buffalo brewery makes good on bet, donates to Joe Burrow Foundation
D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’
New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the lane past Golden State Warriors...
Report: Brandon Ingram will return to Pelicans’ starting lineup Wednesday vs Minnesota
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
No arguments heard in latest Kamara court date; preliminary hearing set for March 1