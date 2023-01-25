Intracoastal Park playground to close for repairs

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Intracoastal Park playground will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police jury.

The closure and repairs will begin on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The playground will reopen on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28.

During this time, the boat launch will remain open, however, the park’s camping area is still closed for hurricane repairs.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.