Intracoastal Park Playground to close for repairs
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Intracoastal Park playground will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police jury.

The closure and repairs will begin on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The playground will reopen on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28.

During this time, the boat launch will remain open, however, the park’s camping area is still closed for hurricane repairs.

Travis Shane Ryan, 47, Lake Charles
Travis Ryan found guilty of pornography involving a juvenile under 13
Ragley residents pick up the pieces after possible tornado, one injury confirmed
