FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much needed quiet stretch of drier and cooler weather continues

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From tornadoes on Tuesday to today talking about the cold with frost tonight. That’s a pretty extreme January flip for us, but thankfully we get a break from the rain until at least Sunday.

While storm surveys continue from the National Weather Service across southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas both hit hard from storms from Orange to Ragley, the rest of southwest Louisiana saw strong wind gusts heavy rain with as much as two to three inches that fell across most of all of the area yesterday during the storms.

Today has been much improved with quieter weather and has remained cool as temperatures only made it in the lower 50s and are dropping already through back into the 40s this evening and will continue to fall into the 30s overnight. I do expect some frost on the ground if winds calm enough and the clouds continue to clear out. Frost is going to be mainly for areas north of U.S. 190 tomorrow morning.

Sunshine will return for the day tomorrow, It’s going to be a nice Thursday with morning temperatures in the 30s warming back up into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Crisp cool January weather continues with another round of frost and perhaps even a light freeze for your Friday morning as we round out the workweek again with sunshine temperatures gradually getting closer to 60 by Friday. Much warmer for the weekend as another storm system approaches by Sunday.

Saturday brings increasing clouds through the day as temperatures warm into the mid 60s and only drop back into the 50s Saturday night. We’ll keep those breezes around Sunday and expect showers as a warm front lifts over the area and an upper level disturbance also interacts with that warmer air. Scattered showers thunderstorms will be likely off and on most of the day on Sunday.

That Sunday system will exit leaving us with a little less rain for Monday and Tuesday but another cold front on the way for the middle of the week brings another good round of showers and thunderstorms back to the area by next Wednesday. After that, temperatures will drop and will cool off again for the latter part of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.