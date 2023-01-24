50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 23, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 23, 2023.

Robert Bradley Stark, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Rafael Sandro-Lemus Duarte Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons during a crime.

Hunter B. Tomme, 35, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Delaney Thomas, 57, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of stolen things under $5,000 (2 charges); burglary.

Wilians Alberto Martinez-Sanchez, 47, Lake Charles: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Reiko Johnson Sr., 46, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Patrick Oneal Roberts, 30, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Batina Marie Warren, 55, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a Schedule drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin James Lebrun, 23, Sulphur: Cruelty to animals; first offense DWI.

Freddie Darren Cole Jr., 52, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Keoshia Remaka Jackson, 33, Dallas, TX: Identity theft of $1,000 or more; bank fraud; attempted bank fraud; money laundering; out-of-state detainer.

Michael Lane Sims, 36, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; speeding.

William Alexander Hartsfield Parker, 21, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Charles Andrew Hebert, 42, Westlake: Aggravated assault; property damage under $1,000.

Christopher Earl Foster, 19, Orange, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things under $25,000; resisting an officer; driver must be licensed.

Robert Garrett Meaux, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

