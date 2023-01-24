50/50 Thursdays
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say

Reggie's Bar
Reggie's Bar(wafb)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular Tigerland bar is temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control reports that it issued an emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license on Tuesday, Jan. 23, effective immediately, because of the seriousness of the allegations and its potential threat to public safety.

Multiple underage individuals who are at the center of a rape investigation were reportedly served alcohol at the bar that night, according to arrest records.

RELATED: Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

The state agency is working with Baton Rouge ABC and area law enforcement to investigate and share evidence about recent incidents at this business, officials said.

They will hold an emergency hearing next month to decide what penalties if any, should be imposed based on the evidence presented, officials added.

