50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

(Atlanta News First)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said.

State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.

Spike strips were used to stop the vehicle, Senegal said.

One person has been arrested.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

SWLA residents share concerns about unexpected bridge closures
SWLA residents share concerns about frequent bridge closures
SWLA residents share concerns about unexpected bridge closures
Bridge closure concerns
Alert Day Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Strong wind gusts expected ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s storms
Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground to close for several weeks
Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground close for several weeks