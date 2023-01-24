Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday.

It’s part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.

Ponds in several other parks around the state were stocked Tuesday, including Purple Heart Memorial Park in Ragley.

LDWF has more information about the program, including tips for catching rainbow trout, on their website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.