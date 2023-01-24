50/50 Thursdays
Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout

Credit: Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday.

It’s part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.

Ponds in several other parks around the state were stocked Tuesday, including Purple Heart Memorial Park in Ragley.

LDWF has more information about the program, including tips for catching rainbow trout, on their website HERE.

