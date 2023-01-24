High speed chase ends in crash, drugs seized

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A high speed chase southbound on Highway 102 resulted in significant amounts of crystal meth and cocaine being seized, according to the Jennings Police Department.

The pursuit occurred on January 22, 2023, Jennings Police said. Authorities tailed a grey KIA Stinger for several miles after attempting to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation.

While travelling on Highway 102, the KIA Stinger failed to slow down due to a curve in the road and crashed.

Jennings Police began rendering aid to the driver, James Pete, of Jennings, and the passenger, Jamal Dartez, of Jennings.

Officers recovered approximately nine pounds of crystal meth and 12 ounces of cocaine from the vehicle, along with $7,000 in illegal proceeds.

Pete and Dartez were released with charges pending due to their injuries.

