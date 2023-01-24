FIRST ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Damaging winds and strong storm potential

Severe weather threat (kplc)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We are expecting strong winds exceeding 50 miles an hour on a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We have a medium severe weather threat, mainly Interstate 10 and to the South. I-10 and to the north, it is a low threat, but don’t discount that. Individual storms are possible and a large squall line is likely. Our timing looks to be from 2 through 8:00 PM today. Damaging winds along with the possibility of tornadoes are our greatest concern. A high wind warning goes in place from noon through 9:00 o’clock this evening for most of the area.

Weather impacts

Temperatures in the 40s will be making their way into the 60s this afternoon. The winds are light from the east right now about 10 miles an hour and they will rapidly increase as we get deeper into the day. Very active to our west in Texas right now, this is what we’re watching for to impact us later on today. Higher rain chances increase as we get into the day, with a 90% chance as we roll toward the three o’clock hour today.

The potential squall line

Once again,our main timing for impactful weather is 2 to 8:00 PM. Futurecast in your seven o’clock hour, already breezy with gusts in the 20-plus mile-an-hour range from the east. By the noon hour, we start to see a shift to southeast winds gusting anywhere from 25 to 35 miles an hour. Towards the five o’clock hour ahead of the approaching squall line we have winds from the South gusting greater than 50 miles an hour in some locations. A very well-defined squall line will approach by 5 pm and by 7:30 pm the line has quickly passed us. We will still be breezy and the winds will begin to shift from the south to the northwest gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour. The winds and weather calm down late tonight.

High wind warning

Today a high of 66, and rain and storms end tonight with a low of 42.

Partly sunny for your Wednesday a little breezy but much calmer a high of 53.

Sunny on Thursday with a high of 55.

Friday, sunshine and up to 58

We start to see winds back out of the South towards the weekend which will warm us up and also bring rain chances. Our high temperatures getting pretty close to 70.

Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

