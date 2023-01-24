Changes underway for Sulphur’s Home Rule Charter

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Revision of the city’s Home Rule Charter has been on city official’s to-do list for several years.

A charter commission was appointed late last year, and now a series of meetings have taken place to revise the charter and bring it up to date.

“Technology has made a difference in the charter, some of things that were in it,” Mayor Mike Danahay said. “There was conflict with state statute, there is quite a bit of that in there. There is quite a bit that has changed over the years. So, we wanted to look at those things as well as verbiage.”

Mayor Danahay said the charter operates as its own entity, meaning the commission has full control of the process.

City officials have made recommendations. Both those recommendations, as well as citizen input, are discussed and will be considered for the final draft of the charter.

“We’re taking the public input and taking those recommendations, and at the end of it, we’ll open it back up,” Danahay said. “If the public needs to make any comments or suggested changes, the charter commission will take that under consideration before they do anything and compile it and make it into a final product.”

Mayor Danahay said public meetings will be held through the end of March.

“They will go the council with it,” Danahay said. “The council will then call an election. That’s the only thing the council can do is call the election, and then it will be put on ballot, and then the citizens make the decision on whether the revision should be adopted or not.”

Sulphur citizens will make a final vote on the October election.

The home rule charter can be viewed here.

