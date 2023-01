Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur issued a boil advisory for multiple roads north of Interstate 10.

The boil advisory affects South Post Oak Road to Hazel Street, and Maplewood Drive to Interstate 10.

The City of Sulphur said they will notify the affected areas once clear samples have been received from the State Laboratory.

