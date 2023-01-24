ALERT DAY: Severe storm threat continues through early evening

Severe storms by late-afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With rain and storms already underway, the threat of stronger storms will continue to approach Southwest Louisiana later in the afternoon and continue through the early evening hours.

Severe threat through early evening (KPLC)

Winds are expected to continue increasing as well, at times gusting over 50 mph at times ahead of the line of storms. A rough timeline of the strongest storms for Southwest Louisiana is from 4-8 p.m. with the heaviest rain and threat of any severe weather that includes damaging wind gusts, hail, and even a spin-up tornado.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect through early evening, and once the line moves east, the severe threat will quickly diminish by mid-evening.

We clear out overnight and look for a much improved albeit cooler Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. Our next chance of rain arrives late this weekend and into next week.

Cooler days ahead (KPLC)

Stay tuned to KPLC for the latest weather updates throughout the afternoon and evening. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is in the studio tracking storms closely and will keep you updated if any warnings are issued for our area.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.