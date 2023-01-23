50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 22, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 22, 2023.

Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner.

Elder Alexander Erazo-Portillo, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Timothy Gene Lebleu Jr., 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jerome Curtis Goodley, 60, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; improper display of plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Timothy Wayne Phillips, 35, Mobile, AL: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of stolen things under $25,000; contempt of court (3 charges).

Brittney Paige Dore, 32, Breaux Bridge: Home invasion; battery; harassment.

Raymond Lee Cormier, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; flight from an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Yvette Gragg Logan, 60, Bell City: Second-degree murder.

Cody Allen Sargent, 37, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; possession of or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons.

Bridget Starr Cooley, 39, Longville: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

vvSpecial needs cats rescue and sanctuary looking for help and donations
Special needs cats rescue and sanctuary looking for help and donations
vvSpecial needs cats rescue and sanctuary looking for help and donations
Special needs cats rescue and sanctuary looking for help and donations
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Monday is ahead before a stormy evening on Tuesday
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’