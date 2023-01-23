SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 22, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 22, 2023.

Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner.

Elder Alexander Erazo-Portillo, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Timothy Gene Lebleu Jr., 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jerome Curtis Goodley, 60, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; improper display of plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Timothy Wayne Phillips, 35, Mobile, AL: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of stolen things under $25,000; contempt of court (3 charges).

Brittney Paige Dore, 32, Breaux Bridge: Home invasion; battery; harassment.

Raymond Lee Cormier, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; flight from an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Yvette Gragg Logan, 60, Bell City: Second-degree murder.

Cody Allen Sargent, 37, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; possession of or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons.

Bridget Starr Cooley, 39, Longville: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

