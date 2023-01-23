50/50 Thursdays
St. Mary Parish bomb scare turns out to be an egg

(St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Amelia, La. (KPLC) - An Amelia home was evacuated and searched by a bomb squad after the homeowner received threats and a suspicious object, which turned out to be an egg.

The homeowner called 911 around 11 a.m. Saturday after he received death threats and a video of an object wrapped in a bandana that had been placed under his house, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters with the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Barrow Street home. They evacuated the home and closed off the area to the public, according to SMPSO.

The Louisiana State Police Hazmat Division and Bomb Division unwrapped the object to discover that it was an egg, according to SMPSO.

Investigators said there was no danger to public safety. The investigation into the threat is ongoing.

