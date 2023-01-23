50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Special needs cats rescue and sanctuary looking for help and donations

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Angelica Butine
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennifer Joyce began opening her home to cats long before moving from New York to Lake Charles, giving those who may not have had the most purr-fect life a second chance at love and safety.

”I’m caring for over 30 cats right now,” says Joyce. “I just love cats I mean I think that they are amazing.”

After starting the nonprofit “Jenifur’s Love and Hope Special Needs Animal Rescue and Sanctuary” in 2015 she made it her mission to help furry friends who have special needs. In her home, she’s dedicated rooms to the cats who often need extra care and attention and plenty of space to relax and heal.

“I want to give cats a place to live until they die if they can not find a home,” says Joyce.

While her organization tries to get all the cats in her care adopted, Joyce says she also needs to take care of the sicker ones in the meantime. It’s that special care that can get expensive when over half of the 30 cats she cares for need medication.

“I give them pain meds, antibiotics, fluids...whatever they need. They have a litter box room. TV is on for them twenty-four seven, I even have three cat trees, three big ones.”

Joyce says that putting the cats first is her main priority and that it’s a full-time job caring for the little felines. But she also says that the job isn’t getting any easier since she currently does it all herself.

Something she says would be incredibly helpful are volunteers. Other than that her organization could really use any donations to help with medications, treatments, and vet visits. She’s even created an Amazon Wishlist for her rescue’s other needs such as cat food, litter, a water fountain bedding, detergent for washing their blankets and bedding, and toys to keep the cats happy and active.

To donate you can call 718-974-7504 or email Jenajoyce68@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

vvSpecial needs cats rescue and sanctuary looking for help and donations
Special needs cats rescue and sanctuary looking for help and donations
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Monday is ahead before a stormy evening on Tuesday
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Bell City homicide
Bell City homicide