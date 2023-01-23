Salvation Army fighting hunger with Empty Bowl fundraiser
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army’s fourteenth annual Empty Bowl fundraiser event is arriving in Lake Charles this spring.
The event will be held on March 16, at the L’Auberge Casino Resort from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lake Charles chefs will provide a variety of soups for guests to enjoy in handcrafted ceramic bowls.
Louisiana native and four-time Grammy award nominee, Sean Ardoin, will also perform at the event.
