One dead in Bell City homicide
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead.
Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City.
“It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,” CPSO spokesman Stitch Guillory said. “Unfortunately a firearm was discharged, and it struck the husband.”
The call came in to CPSO at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. The wife was taken into custody for questioning.
The investigation is ongoing. CPSO is currently taking witness statements and processing the scene.
