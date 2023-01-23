50/50 Thursdays
One dead in Bell City homicide

By Devon Distefano and Letitia Walker
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead.

Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City.

“It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,” CPSO spokesman Stitch Guillory said. “Unfortunately a firearm was discharged, and it struck the husband.”

The call came in to CPSO at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. The wife was taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing. CPSO is currently taking witness statements and processing the scene.

