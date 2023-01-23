A nice Monday. A big change on Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Good morning thank you for joining us for sunrise on a crisp January morning. A clear and chilly start to our day and week. A little north breeze across the area. Temperatures mainly in the 30s to around 40 as we start our day. We had 61 for a high in Lake Charles yesterday, after starting out at 49. I think we’ll hit about 58 today with lots of sunshine. So far in 2023 we’ve had 2.16 inches of rain. Typically, the month of January is one of the wetter months. We usually get about 5 inches of rain. Our high temperatures average around 63.

We’re going to have a little bit of above, a little bit below, so overall pretty typical weather as we finish out the month of January.

Winds right now from the north 5 to 10 miles an hour and we’ll have that breeze throughout the day today. It shouldn’t be too windy our wind gusts will be in the 10 to 15 mile an hour range.

The “umbrella-cast” says “not for today”. By Tuesday morning we will have rain return with isolated showers. Scattered showers in the afternoon. We have a low severe weather threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and we will likely have brief heavy downpours. At this point, I think the timeline for strong storms will be 4-8 pm. Make sure you have a way to get your weather alerts. The area with the highest threat level is primarily Cameron parish and areas east of Lake Charles.

Our weather maker right now is high pressure giving us calm conditions for today with lots of sunshine but that high is going to move off to the east opening the door for this potent cold front on our Tuesday at this point the strong line of storms looks to be in the afternoon and early evening hours on our Tuesday as the sunshine as we start and as we finish out our Monday we’ll cloud up fairly early on Tuesday with light rain potential throughout the day later on in the afternoon things get much more active towards the afternoon commute time. The 4:00 to 8:00 PM window will more than likely feature some very active weather. Rainfall totals potentially for Lake Charles roughly around a couple inches, with heavier rainfall amounts likely to the north.

Sunshine and 58 for today. Clouding up tonight low 44. An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms on our Tuesday, primarily in the PM hours. A high of 65. We clear out on Wednesday and a cooler high of 54. Mostly sunny on Thursday with a high of 56. Mostly sunny for Friday high of 58. We start to warm up for the upcoming weekend and also reintroduce the possibility for some rain showers high temperatures mid-60s to near 70.

