50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

A nice Monday. A big change on Tuesday

Strong storm threat
Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
By Jeff Andrews
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Good morning thank you for joining us for sunrise on a crisp January morning. A clear and chilly start to our day and week. A little north breeze across the area. Temperatures mainly in the 30s to around 40 as we start our day. We had 61 for a high in Lake Charles yesterday, after starting out at 49. I think we’ll hit about 58 today with lots of sunshine. So far in 2023 we’ve had 2.16 inches of rain. Typically, the month of January is one of the wetter months. We usually get about 5 inches of rain. Our high temperatures average around 63.

We’re going to have a little bit of above, a little bit below, so overall pretty typical weather as we finish out the month of January.

Winds right now from the north 5 to 10 miles an hour and we’ll have that breeze throughout the day today. It shouldn’t be too windy our wind gusts will be in the 10 to 15 mile an hour range.

The “umbrella-cast” says “not for today”. By Tuesday morning we will have rain return with isolated showers. Scattered showers in the afternoon. We have a low severe weather threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and we will likely have brief heavy downpours. At this point, I think the timeline for strong storms will be 4-8 pm. Make sure you have a way to get your weather alerts. The area with the highest threat level is primarily Cameron parish and areas east of Lake Charles.

Our weather maker right now is high pressure giving us calm conditions for today with lots of sunshine but that high is going to move off to the east opening the door for this potent cold front on our Tuesday at this point the strong line of storms looks to be in the afternoon and early evening hours on our Tuesday as the sunshine as we start and as we finish out our Monday we’ll cloud up fairly early on Tuesday with light rain potential throughout the day later on in the afternoon things get much more active towards the afternoon commute time. The 4:00 to 8:00 PM window will more than likely feature some very active weather. Rainfall totals potentially for Lake Charles roughly around a couple inches, with heavier rainfall amounts likely to the north.

Sunshine and 58 for today. Clouding up tonight low 44. An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms on our Tuesday, primarily in the PM hours. A high of 65. We clear out on Wednesday and a cooler high of 54. Mostly sunny on Thursday with a high of 56. Mostly sunny for Friday high of 58. We start to warm up for the upcoming weekend and also reintroduce the possibility for some rain showers high temperatures mid-60s to near 70.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Strong storm potential
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday early forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Monday is ahead before a stormy evening on Tuesday
Dry and cool weather continues Monday before a front brings storms Tuesday
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Nice weather hangs around Monday before storms roll in by Tuesday evening.
KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast