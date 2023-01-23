New report reveals more La. teachers choosing to stay in classroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More Louisiana teachers are choosing to remain in their classrooms instead of retiring or switching professions, according to a new report from the Louisiana Department of Education.

According to the report, overall teacher retention has jumped two points to 86%. Meanwhile, first-year teacher retention in Louisiana jumped five points to 83%.

“This is an enlightening report that shows Louisiana’s comprehensive recruitment and retention plan is working,” Louisiana State Superidentend of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said. “Even with the early progress, we must remain laser focused. Every educator deserves quality pay, strong leadership, and to be valued as professionals. This encouraging data is early proof of what can happen when you listen to teachers and create an environment where their voice matters.”

The new report from the Louisiana Department of Education said the average annual teacher salary for teachers increased by $1,268 to $52,174. Officials said the below actions have also been taken to keep teachers in their classrooms:

$1,500 pay increase approved for teachers, $750 pay increase for support staff, and the inclusion of a $2,000 stipend for Mentor Teachers.

Creation of the first Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council. Twenty-two educators were chosen from nearly 900 applications to serve on the inaugural council. This cohort of educators meets with Dr. Brumley quarterly to share feedback on current education initiatives and offer insight on how Louisiana can continue to improve student outcomes.

Over $1 million was allocated to school systems to expand pre-educators pathways, which offer education courses to high school students interested in the profession. The pre-educator pathway is offered in over 90 schools in 46 school systems for 2022-23. The Department released the Louisiana Grow Your Own/Pre-Educator Pathway Development and Expansion Guidebook and supports.

The Department collaborated on new legislation that allows professionals with a master’s degree in any field to enter the classroom as a teacher.

