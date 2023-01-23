Man wanted in Beauregard drug investigation arrested in Sulphur

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 52-year-old man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Sulphur, officials say.

Billy Hyatt’s home on Kansas Street in Singer was raided on Jan. 9, but Hyatt was not home at the time, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hyatt previously served time for his role in a crystal meth distribution ring in the Vinton and Starks area.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 22, detectives with the Beauregard/ DeRidder Narcotics Task Force received information that Hyatt was at a trailer park in the 1200 block of Ravia Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. While authorities were on the way, they received an anonymous tip that Hyatt’s red and white Chevrolet truck was parked at a trailer there.

Bridget Cooley lives and works at the trailer park, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As officers approached the trailer, Cooley was leaving in a red Ford truck and Hyatt ran into a nearby wooded area, authorities said.

Both Cooley and Hyatt were detained.

Cooley was arrested by the Sulphur Police Department for methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia.

In addition to his charges out of Beauregard, Hyatt was arrested by Sulphur police for methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

