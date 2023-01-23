50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man wanted in Beauregard drug investigation arrested in Sulphur

Billy Washington Hyatt.
Billy Washington Hyatt.(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 52-year-old man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Sulphur, officials say.

Billy Hyatt’s home on Kansas Street in Singer was raided on Jan. 9, but Hyatt was not home at the time, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hyatt previously served time for his role in a crystal meth distribution ring in the Vinton and Starks area.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 22, detectives with the Beauregard/ DeRidder Narcotics Task Force received information that Hyatt was at a trailer park in the 1200 block of Ravia Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. While authorities were on the way, they received an anonymous tip that Hyatt’s red and white Chevrolet truck was parked at a trailer there.

Bridget Cooley lives and works at the trailer park, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As officers approached the trailer, Cooley was leaving in a red Ford truck and Hyatt ran into a nearby wooded area, authorities said.

Both Cooley and Hyatt were detained.

Cooley was arrested by the Sulphur Police Department for methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia.

In addition to his charges out of Beauregard, Hyatt was arrested by Sulphur police for methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Parent claims child was left on a Calcasieu Parish School bus
Early dismissal at Starks High due to power outage
Strong line of storms Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our beautiful Monday will quickly turn stormy on Tuesday
Elijah Lane Miller
Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller
Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller
Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller