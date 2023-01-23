Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Elijah Lane Miller, 16, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2023.

KPLC first covered Miller’s story in 2007 when he was only a toddler who had been passed over for a multi-organ transplant before community donations allowed him to make the trip to Georgetown Medical Center in Washington D.C. There he was given a new liver, pancreas, and small intestine.

But in 2022, 14-year-old Elijah was in the final stages of renal failure after doctors noticed a rapid decrease in his kidney function. Unfortunately, he would pass away while on the transplant list.

He was described by his family as their brave warrior who loved video games, legos, cartoons, and sunflowers.

Visitation services are set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 at Johnson & Brown Funeral Home in Iowa on 505 Hwy 90 East.

Funeral services will follow visitation at 1 p.m. He is set to be buried in Lacassine Cemetery following the funeral service.

