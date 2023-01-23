FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our beautiful Monday will quickly turn stormy on Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hopefully you are able to enjoy this beautiful weather in place today because things will be quickly going downhill Tuesday as a strong storm system approaches from the west.

The remainder of our Monday will continue with clear skies, cool highs in the 50s and light winds. Breezes will begin to increase late tonight though as clouds return keeping our lows in the 40s.

Winds increasing ahead of Tuesday's afternoon storms (KPLC)

A few showers will be possible after sunrise tomorrow, but the main line of intense thunderstorms will likely hold off until around midday before arriving from the northwest. Ahead of this line, winds will be increasing through the morning and afternoon, at times gusting well over 30 to 35 mph even outside of thunderstorms. This could be enough to result in sporadic power outages.

Intense line of storms by afternoon (KPLC)

This line of storms will be capable of intense rainfall rates that could result in localized flash flooding, along with damaging wind gusts of over 60 mph and large hail of over 1 inch in diameter. Timing of the line of storms will be from around noon through 9 pm across the area from arrival time in the northwest parishes to exit from our eastern parishes by evening. Most areas should expect to receive anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain on Tuesday.

Severe weather threat timeline (KPLC)

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all be fantastic days with much cooler mornings and highs in the 50s! We begin to cloud up Saturday ahead of more rain expected to arrive by the end of the weekend and into next week.

How to prepare ahead of storms Tuesday (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

