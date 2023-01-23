50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our beautiful Monday will quickly turn stormy on Tuesday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hopefully you are able to enjoy this beautiful weather in place today because things will be quickly going downhill Tuesday as a strong storm system approaches from the west.

The remainder of our Monday will continue with clear skies, cool highs in the 50s and light winds. Breezes will begin to increase late tonight though as clouds return keeping our lows in the 40s.

Winds increasing ahead of Tuesday's afternoon storms
Winds increasing ahead of Tuesday's afternoon storms(KPLC)

A few showers will be possible after sunrise tomorrow, but the main line of intense thunderstorms will likely hold off until around midday before arriving from the northwest. Ahead of this line, winds will be increasing through the morning and afternoon, at times gusting well over 30 to 35 mph even outside of thunderstorms. This could be enough to result in sporadic power outages.

Intense line of storms by afternoon
Intense line of storms by afternoon(KPLC)

This line of storms will be capable of intense rainfall rates that could result in localized flash flooding, along with damaging wind gusts of over 60 mph and large hail of over 1 inch in diameter. Timing of the line of storms will be from around noon through 9 pm across the area from arrival time in the northwest parishes to exit from our eastern parishes by evening. Most areas should expect to receive anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain on Tuesday.

Severe weather threat timeline
Severe weather threat timeline(KPLC)

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all be fantastic days with much cooler mornings and highs in the 50s! We begin to cloud up Saturday ahead of more rain expected to arrive by the end of the weekend and into next week.

How to prepare ahead of storms Tuesday
How to prepare ahead of storms Tuesday(KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On alert for strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon
Strong storm potential
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday early forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday morning
Dry and cool weather continues Monday before a front brings storms Tuesday
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast