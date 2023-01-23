50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu, Cameron schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu and Cameron parish schools will dismiss early Tuesday ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms in SWLA.

Cameron Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Calcasieu Parish schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. All students will be given lunch and be dismissed following normal transportation plans.

Calcasieu students who are normally brought to different campuses during the day will not be transported Tuesday. All after school activities will be cancelled.

All Calcasieu facilities will close early, and the Cirirculum and Instruction Committee meeting will be rescheduled.

Keep up to date with the threat of severe weather HERE.

