Calcasieu, Cameron schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu and Cameron parish schools will dismiss early Tuesday ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms in SWLA.

Cameron Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Calcasieu Parish schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. All students will be given lunch and be dismissed following normal transportation plans.

Calcasieu students who are normally brought to different campuses during the day will not be transported Tuesday. All after school activities will be cancelled.

All Calcasieu facilities will close early, and the Cirirculum and Instruction Committee meeting will be rescheduled.

