50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bell City woman accused of shooting and killing husband

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - A Bell City woman has been arrested after being accused of shooting and killing her husband, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says Yvette Gragg Logan, 60, called deputies to her home on Gragg Rd., telling dispatchers that she’d shot her husband.

When deputies arrived they say they found William G. Logan, 67, dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. Deputies say Yvette confirmed she’d shot her husband.

Yvette was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility for second-degree murder with no bond set.

Yvette Gragg Logan, 60
Yvette Gragg Logan, 60(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Health Headlines: Wireless pacemakers
Health Headlines: Wireless pacemakers
Income Tax Return
Louisiana accepts 2022 income tax returns beginning Monday
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 22, 2023
vvSpecial needs cats rescue and sanctuary looking for help and donations
Special needs cats rescue and sanctuary looking for help and donations