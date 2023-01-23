Bell City woman accused of shooting and killing husband

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - A Bell City woman has been arrested after being accused of shooting and killing her husband, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says Yvette Gragg Logan, 60, called deputies to her home on Gragg Rd., telling dispatchers that she’d shot her husband.

When deputies arrived they say they found William G. Logan, 67, dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. Deputies say Yvette confirmed she’d shot her husband.

Yvette was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility for second-degree murder with no bond set.

Yvette Gragg Logan, 60 (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

