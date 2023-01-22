SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 21, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 21, 2023.

Trandy Jermaine Nelson, 25, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Danielle Denise Robertson, 38, Lake Charles: Required position and method of turning at intersections; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Yosha Jonay Watson, 29, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; illegal possession of stolen firearms; resisting an officer.

Lance Kevin Gaspard, 40, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; contempt of court; criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; unlawful use of state-issued identification to gain access to a gaming establishment.

Tahicia Vaquonce Levi, 50, Orange, Tx: Out of state detainer.

Michael James Leday, 39, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Earl Bellow, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Skyler Joseph Dore, 31, Sulphur: Child endangerment; resisting an officer by flight.

