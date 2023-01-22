Southbound lane of Black Bayou Bridge closed

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The southbound lane of LA 384 which runs over the Black Bayou Bridge is currently closed due to mechanical issues, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

Alternate routes are being maintained by a flagging operation through the work zone.

Drivers should expect significant delays and the roadway will be closed periodically to vehicle traffic for work crew and equipment access.

