Southbound lane of Black Bayou Bridge closed

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The southbound lane of LA 384 which runs over the Black Bayou Bridge is currently closed due to mechanical issues, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

Alternate routes are being maintained by a flagging operation through the work zone.

Drivers should expect significant delays and the roadway will be closed periodically to vehicle traffic for work crew and equipment access.

