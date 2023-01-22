Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

The Ward 6 Fire Department responded to the scene when it was discovered that the driver, Stan Michael LeBleu, and a passenger were trapped inside the vehicle.

Ward 6 used extrication tools to free the occupants, and LeBleu was then transferred to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Louisiana State Police arrived at the scene at 1:48 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal.

When speaking to the passenger involved in the crash, LSP learned that LeBleu had been consuming alcohol and was driving home when the crash occurred, Senegal said.

When a State Police trooper arrived at the hospital to speak to LeBleu, signs of impairment were observed, and LeBleu was arrested for DWI, careless operation, open container, and no seat belt.

