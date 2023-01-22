McNeese Cowboys fall to Nicholls for second time in three days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following the Cowgirls game against the Colonels on Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys took the court as they hoped to avenge their loss to Nicholls at Stopher Gymnasium just two days prior.

Saturday’s game at the Legacy Center couldn’t have started any worse for McNeese as they fell behind early 11-0 to the Colonels just two minutes and 22 seconds into the ballgame. After Latrell Jones hit a three with 17:38 remaining in the first half to put Nicholls up 11-0, McNeese head coach John Aiken called a timeout to regroup, and coming out of the timeout McNeese was rewarded with a Nicholls technical foul, which is when the tides began to turn.

McNeese came out of the timeout looking like a different team as the momentum had completely shifted, Johnathan Massie knocked down both technical foul free throws for McNeese which was the start of an 18-7 run for the Cowboys where they knotted the ballgame up at 18 a piece.

But then the tides shifted back in the Colonels’ favor as they knocked down a handful of threes taking control of the game once again, and they went into the locker room up 40-32 at halftime.

However, in the second half it was McNeese who came out on fire, McNeese opened the second half with a 10-6 run to cut the Nicholls lead to just four points, and from then on it was a back and forth game with both teams trading shots.

McNeese was much better in the second half as they were able to outscore the Colonels 36-32 in the final 20 minutes of the ballgame, but unfortunately for the Cowboys a Caleb Huffman floater gave Nicholls a 70-68 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in the ballgame, and Huffman’s 12 points in the final eight minutes of the game lifted the Colonels over the Cowboys as Nicholls beat McNeese for the second time in three days.

“The second game in a row we’ve given them a great start, but we battled back, and I thought we had a great end to the half, we won the rest of the half by three points if you take away that first two minute spurt, and then in the second half you know they stretched it to 12, and then we quickly battled back, took the lead a couple of times and I thought Caleb Huffman again made huge baskets for them, his baskets late in the game, that floater was huge, a back-breaking type play and you know that play at the end of the game on the baseline, I thought it was a quick five-count, we had John John opened and I tried to call a timeout there to try and get us another look but I guess I missed it, but I’m proud of our guys’ fight” said Cowboys head coach John Aiken following the rollercoaster of a game.

Top Performers:

Christian Shumate (McNeese): 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Johnathan Massie (McNeese): 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Caleb Huffman (Nicholls): 20 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Latrell Jones (Nicholls): 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

The Cowboys now get a handful of days off before heading to San Antonio on Thursday to take on Incarnate Word.

