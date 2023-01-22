At least 6-7 shot, including 4 children, in Shreveport residence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 1:59 p.m. on Sugar Lane in the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police Chief Wayne Smith said it possibly was a drive-by shooting.

The number and location of shell casings found at the scene leaves no doubt that someone specifically focused on that residence, the police chief added. Most of the bullets struck a bedroom and the living room.

He also said it makes him extremely angry that anyone would try to hurt anyone, but particularly that someone would recklessly fire into a home.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE:

“We are doing all that we can to get weapons off the streets and out of the hands of people who do things like that,” Smith said, referring to the mass shooting on Sugar Lane, the mass shooting early Sunday morning in Baton Rouge and a recent mass shooting in California.

SHREVEPORT MAYOR TOM ARCENEAUX COMMENTS ON SUGAR LANE MASS SHOOTING:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

