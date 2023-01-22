50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Bennington Avenue off College Drive.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 12 people injured on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside The Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue off College Drive.

Officials said at least five of the victims were transported to a hospital by emergency crews. Meanwhile, officials added that several of the victims went to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released any details about a potential suspect. A motive also remains under investigation.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and cool through Monday before another front arrives Tuesday
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening after being shot in the...
Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old
Mardi Gras parades and events.
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events