FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Monday is ahead before a stormy evening on Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - To start the work week, we will be treated to a nice and quiet Monday in Southwest Louisiana. High pressure will slide over the area keeping us dry but on the cool side with temperatures in the upper 50′s for high’s. We won’t have to worry about any rain, making it a nice day for outdoor plans or an easy commute back from school and work. But rain is back in the forecast in short order.

Low pressure arrives Tuesday evening, bringing a line of storms through the area. (KPLC)

On Tuesday, a low pressure system will form in Southeast Texas and will drag a cold front through the area by the evening hours.

This low-pressure system will develop quickly, meaning winds will become quite strong Tuesday afternoon even before rain arrives. Sustained winds could be around 20-30 mph with higher gusts. Some scattered showers are also possible in the afternoon before the front pushes through during the evening. Once the front arrives, a line of storms and gusty winds will take place and a quick couple inches of rain are possible as it moves through in the heaviest storms. That could bring the possibility of localized flooding.

There is a low chance a few of these storms may reach severe limits, particularly south of I-10. (KPLC)

Just how strong the storms get will depend on the track of the low pressure. The low figures to take a track through our area on Tuesday evening, quickly moving into northern Mississippi just after midnight. A marine layer in place will keep us cool to start the day, with temps only in the 50′s by the early afternoon. But strong southerly winds both at the surface and a few thousand feet above us will develop, and anyone south of the low pressure may see temps rise into the mid 60′s. There is a low chance that could be warm enough to see wind gusts reach severe levels, as well as cause a brief spin-up or two. Right now the best chance for that appears to be south of I-10, especially towards Cameron Parish. We’ll keep watching the timing and placement of this over the next couple days.

After the cold front, we dry out and cool down the few days after. Wednesday and Thursday will see high’s in the mid 50′s, with low’s all the way down to the mid 30′s. Friday will be more seasonable but still dry, before another cold front may approach around next weekend, bringing the next chance for rain.

- Max Lagano

