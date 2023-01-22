FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and cool through Monday before another front arrives Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a very wet Saturday, we’ll end the weekend on a dry note here in Southwest Louisiana. Northwest winds will usher in drier but cooler air behind the cold front on Sunday, with high temperatures that top out in the mid-to-upper 50′s. Some early morning patchy fog and low clouds may be around, but they depart by the afternoon leaving sunshine in its’ place. So if you have any outdoor plans, Sunday will be a good day for them though just a bit chilly. Sunday night will be quite cool as well, with lows in the upper 30′s possible away from the immediate coast.

Highs on Sunday will likely stay below 60 degrees for most of the area. (KPLC)

Monday features another day of sun and chilly temperatures in the upper 50′s for high’s, but then our 2-day stretch of quiet weather will come to an end. An area of low pressure will track to our northwest on Tuesday and drag yet another cold front through our area by Tuesday evening. This area of low pressure will quickly develop, which means we can expect more impactful weather.

Another front arrives Tuesday evening to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall. (KPLC)

To start, winds ahead of the front may become quite gusty due to a tight pressure gradient in place. Sustained winds could be as high as 20-30 mph during Tuesday afternoon with higher gusts possible. Meanwhile there will be plenty of moisture brought into the region, and another round of showers and storms will push through during the late afternoon and evening. A few storms may become strong if we get warm enough during the day. The largest threat would likely being gusty winds, though we’ll know more if impacts could extend beyond that in the next couple days.

The front moves quickly through and brings another round of cooler and drier air in behind it. High’s Wednesday and Thursday will be back in the 50′s with low’s again in the upper 30′s.

- Max Lagano

