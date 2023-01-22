50/50 Thursdays
Businesses in downtown Lake Charles reopen their doors after power outage

By Devon Distefano
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses in downtown Lake Charles are getting back into the swing of things after a power outage forced them to close earlier this week.

No power, meant no customers for many businesses in Downtown Lake Charles but this weekend Luna’s Bar and Grill is expecting that to change.

“Busy, we love busy,” manager Bailey Dugas said.

Luna staff said it needs to be busy to make up for money that they missed out on.

“I mean it definitely makes budgeting a little tighter you know for this week I have to spend a little less,” bartender Tanner Broussard said.

When Luna reopened on Friday, people were eager to get back to one of their favorite local spots.

“Everything was kind of in an uproar, everyone was ready to get back out, ready to get back downtown” Dugas said.

Dugas said not only did the outage put a hold on revenue, it affected everyone.

“It does affect us a lot it affects our money, our income, we come to work to make money on the spot, it has been an adjustment but we’re ready to get back to it, we’re ready to get back to what we know and love,” Dugas said.

Being one of the few restaurant in downtown, Dugas said Luna’s presence was missed by its many customers over the past few days.

“Luna is a downtown staple, I think Lake Charles wouldn’t be what it is without it. We have all of our regulars, we love them so dearly, we know them by name, we even have cups with their name on them. We treat our regulars like family,” Dugas said.

He said like any small business, Luna relies on its regulars to keep them afloat.

