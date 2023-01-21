50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 20, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 20, 2023.

Jerraonte Dominique Dwayne Stewart, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet.

Theresa Hewett Hebert, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Jessie Conrad Butts, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Two counts drug paraphernalia; headlamps on motor vehicles.

Ryan Christopher Chaddick, 28, Sulphur: Tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Paul Douglas Evey, 35, Ragley: Child endangerment; cruelty to juveniles.

Emma Claire Deshotel, 23, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Tan Theodore Constance, 19, Sulphur: Bicycles; identity theft $1,000 or more; attempted theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Eric James Breaux, 51, Sulphur: Filing a false affidavit to support an alleged theft of a motor vehicle.

Chelsea Katrice Lewis, 31, Jennings: Home invasion; aggravated battery; simple battery.

Robert Anthony Dill, 51, Sulphur: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Johnathan Bryan Mayo, 37, Lake Charles: Three counts contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Amy Michelle Hebert, 45, Singer: Aggravated battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple burglary; contempt of court.

Matthew Baldwin Saivere Harrison, 24, Brenham, Tx: Out of state detainer.

Tyler Shane Bland, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

Mack E. Prescott, 58, Lake Charles: Traffic-control signals; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; violations of registration provisions.

Nicole Elizabeth Patrick, 32, Sulphur: Two counts possession of a Schedule II drug.

Austin Scott Trahan, 23, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Michael Dwayne Hebert, 18, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; illegal possession of stolen firearms; resisting an officer.

