Sports Person of the Week - Hunter Brown

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hunter Brown graduated from Barbe High School in Lake Charles in 2020, and from there he headed out to Colorado to join the Air Force Academy’s football team as an offensive lineman, and to also pursue his ultimate goal of being an Air Force pilot.

“The thing is if you know Hunter man, he just didn’t have bad days, he always had a smile, it was always a good day for Hunter, and Hunter was definitely one of those more laid back guys, like nothing got under his skin, he was never edgy or antsy, he was just an easy going, fun-loving guy, always had some jokes, so, that prep group, that prep group of offensive lineman, they rallied around him, he was the heartbeat of that unit” said Air Force offensive line coach Steed “Coach Lobo” Lobotzke.

Although Brown was more known for his play on the football field, he was also an impressive baseball player, with his crowning achievement being sending the Barbe Buccaneers to the State Tournament with a walk-off home run in 2018.

“Hunter was just an amazing young man, he was a great teammate, amazing young man to coach, he was always elevating other people, and empowering other people to be the best that they could be, very selfless, you know everybody remembers the walk-off home run that he hit with two outs, and two strikes, and he hits a home run, to send us to the state tournament, it doesn’t get any bigger or any better than that, but he was so much more than that, like I said, he was selfless, he made everyone else around him better and to me, that’s the true measure of greatness, and I loved him, it’s really just a tragedy that we lost him at such a young age, at 21″ said Barbe head baseball coach Glenn Cecchini.

Cecchini agreed with Coach Lobo saying “He was always happy, like a big teddy bear, everybody loved him, he was a leader, and that’s why he got into the Air Force Academy, it’s so prestigious, and that never surprised me, it’s just, it saddens me, it breaks my heart.”

Hunter Brown was 21 years old.

