Special Olympics holds games for young children in Jennings

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Children under eight are too young to compete in the Special Olympics, but children from Pre-K to second grade got a taste of the fun in Jennings Friday.

Organizers are introducing the games to young students to give them a head start on motor skills and teamwork.

“For our Pre-K to two students, we’re having skills like locomotor, manipulative, balance skills, as well as working on their social, emotional and social skills by working together as a team with non-disabled peers,” said adaptive P.E. teacher Grant Wild.

“Pre-K to second grade students with disabilities participating and teaming up with their non-disabled peers for some friendly competition. We’re excited about this this opportunity today to work on and build teamwork and build social skills,” said Jeff Davis Parish School Board Dept. of Social Services Supervisor Jeremy Fuselier.

