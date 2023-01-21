Louisiana Powerhouse team headed to ‘World Series of Cheer’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calliope team from Louisiana Powerhouse is headed to what they call the “World Series of Cheer” in Orlando.

The Division II Summit is in early May.

All-Star Director and Coach Laurel Jones says the team won their bid to the D2 Summit last weekend at an American Cheer Power competition in Galveston, Texas.

Jones says they aren’t going to Orlando just to complete, they are going with the purpose of winning.

Team member and event planner Khloe Fontenot says the team of students - aged 8 to 15 from 15 different schools - comes together twice a week to practice.

Louisiana Powerhouse owner Amber Becnel celebrated the team’s accomplishment today before getting back to the work of perfecting their routines.

