50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Powerhouse team headed to ‘World Series of Cheer’

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calliope team from Louisiana Powerhouse is headed to what they call the “World Series of Cheer” in Orlando.

The Division II Summit is in early May.

All-Star Director and Coach Laurel Jones says the team won their bid to the D2 Summit last weekend at an American Cheer Power competition in Galveston, Texas.

Jones says they aren’t going to Orlando just to complete, they are going with the purpose of winning.

Team member and event planner Khloe Fontenot says the team of students - aged 8 to 15 from 15 different schools - comes together twice a week to practice.

Louisiana Powerhouse owner Amber Becnel celebrated the team’s accomplishment today before getting back to the work of perfecting their routines.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Chuck Eats Restaurant Week brings discounts to Lake Area restaurants
Chuck Eats Restaurant Week brings discounts to Lake Area restaurants
Chuck Eats Restaurant Week brings discounts to Lake Area restaurants
Chuck Eats Restaurant Week highlights Lake Area restaurants
More rain on the way next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back-to-back fronts bring heavy rain threat Saturday and Tuesday
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team