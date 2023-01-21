50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week.

“I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve a second chance in life.’

The fight happened Jan. 13 and began between a Eunice High School and Washington-Marion High School basketball player, according to Eunice Police Department’s incident report.

Eunice Police confirm adult fans were also involved, but no arrests have been made to date.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed this week the Louisiana School Athletic Association has suspended the Washington-Marion basketball team indefinitely.

It’s a decision locals in the area said they do not agree with and hope the LHSAA will reconsider.

“They’re playing basketball,” Lake Charles resident Tonia Fondel said. “It’s a sport. If they’re playing, they love it, so why take it away from them? Why would they do that to them? I don’t understand that part.”

“I think that, you know, that should be considered before that they take that one thing those kids have to gravitate to,” James said. “Something positive that they can do every day that is constructive.”

Eunice Police tells 7News there are no updates on their investigation.

We reached out to St. Landry Parish School Board to confirm whether or not the other team is also suspended. We haven’t heard back from them.

