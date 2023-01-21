50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Thursday, January 19 is seeking donations for funeral arrangements.

Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening after being shot in the chest with a stolen 9mm handgun, according to Jennings Police.

Five children - ages 3 to 6 years old - were in the home with Daniels at the time of the shooting, Jennings Police said. The kids found the handgun in one of the back bedrooms - one of the children was playing with it and it fired, striking Adaun in the chest.

Two people have been arrested. Desome Daniels, 26, who was supposed to be supervising the children, is facing several charges.

The sister of Gains’ mother created a GoFundMe link to help with funeral services. To donate, CLICK HERE.

To help raise money for funeral cost, organized by Jaqualla Perry

Hey my name is Amber I am trying to raise money for my sister we had an unexpected passing of my 5 year old nephew it would mean so much to our family to help with funeral services and my sister she also has 2 other children as well.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year

Latest News

Mardi Gras parades and events.
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events
Madison Brooks
Vigil planned to remember LSU student hit by vehicle; community reacts to her death
More rain on the way next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back-to-back fronts bring heavy rain threat Saturday and Tuesday
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 20, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 20, 2023