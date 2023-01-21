Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Thursday, January 19 is seeking donations for funeral arrangements.

Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening after being shot in the chest with a stolen 9mm handgun, according to Jennings Police.

Five children - ages 3 to 6 years old - were in the home with Daniels at the time of the shooting, Jennings Police said. The kids found the handgun in one of the back bedrooms - one of the children was playing with it and it fired, striking Adaun in the chest.

Two people have been arrested. Desome Daniels, 26, who was supposed to be supervising the children, is facing several charges.

The sister of Gains’ mother created a GoFundMe link to help with funeral services. To donate, CLICK HERE.

To help raise money for funeral cost, organized by Jaqualla Perry Hey my name is Amber I am trying to raise money for my sister we had an unexpected passing of my 5 year old nephew it would mean so much to our family to help with funeral services and my sister she also has 2 other children as well.

