Chuck Eats Restaurant Week brings discounts to Lake Area restaurants

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve been wanting to check out some new dishes and restaurants in SWLA, now is a great time - Chuck Eats Restaurant Week starts today.

The weeklong event highlights some of the best cuisine the Lake Area has to offer, complete with deals and discounts at local restaurants.

“Raise awareness for small businesses and restaurants and kind of get the community out,” said Coffee:30 owner Josh Smith. “Let them come, try new things. Try new restaurants that they may have never tried before. You know, cause there’s discounts in place. There’s buy one get ones in place, so maybe they’ve never been to that restaurant, but because of the deals in place, maybe a separate item that they never had before, they’re going to be more willing to go and give it a try.”

You can see all the deals and participating restaurants HERE.

