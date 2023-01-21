50/50 Thursdays
Barbe High athletes line the streets to honor Hunter Brown as procession passes

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The funeral was held Friday for former Barbe High School football standout Hunter Brown, who passed away suddenly earlier this month.

Brown graduated in 2020 and went on to play football at the Air Force Academy. Brown was in his sophomore year when he passed away on his way to class.

He was an offensive lineman on the Air Force Falcons football team.

Brown was remembered with a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church, and Barbe athletes lined West McNeese Street as the procession passed his alma mater.

“Hunter would be the person to go out and do the exact same thing for anybody, even if he didn’t know him,” said Barbe High assistant principal Eric LeBlanc. “If he didn’t know the person that he was helping out, that he was volunteering to, whatever, he was right there in the middle of it, helping whoever he could, whatever. And I think the community, I mean just it’s so wonderful that everyone’s out here in support of him.”

Cadet Brown was buried with full military honors at Consolata Cemetery.

