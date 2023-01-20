50/50 Thursdays
SWLA volunteers assist statewide effort to feed over 200k families

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Volunteers in the Lake Area packed meals Thursday afternoon as part of Feeding Louisiana and the Pack Shack’s effort to feed 200,000 families in need.

The statewide goal was met, and local volunteers had their own goal to feed 24,000 families here in SWLA.

Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Healthy Blue and Entergy gathered at Second Harvest Food Bank to prepare the meals for distribution.

“We can make a difference in these communities, and the volunteers that they coordinate to come out here and help repack these meals, it’s that extra to influence the communities and help impact the communities,” said Second Harvest Food Bank chief regional officer Paul Scelfo. “Tens of thousands of meals will go out in Southwest Louisiana because of this effort.”

