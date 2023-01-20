SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023.

Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment.

Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough, GA: Burglary; theft under$5,000; theft of a firearm.

Gabriel Danillo Silverio, 19, DeQuincy: Child endangerment.

Audra Wright Labiche, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Rodneshawna Nicole Edwards, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; cruelty to juveniles.

Christopher Brett Hinton, 39, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; careless operation; expired plates; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; hit and run driving; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; first-offense DWI; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Shannon Denise Sutton, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon; cruelty to the infirm.

Bryce Devon Jones, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jason Gene Leckelt Jr., 41, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Ricky Dudley Smith, 51, Starks: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Trey Edwin Chaumont, 35, Lake Charles: Obscenity; probation violation; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Fredrick Russell Norwood Jr., 34, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer; possession of 400 grams or more of amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Julius Obrian Lambert, 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

James Ronald Townley, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Malori Ruth Wisner, 35, Hackberry: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; first offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

