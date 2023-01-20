50/50 Thursdays
Suicide prevention organization dedicated to SWLA student receives $250k grant

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After the death of a Sam Houston High School student, one of his teachers and a group of supporters started Peer Initiative - Leaders of Tomorrow, a nonprofit suicide prevention organization.

Years later, the organization has stayed committed to preventing students from going down the same path. To help with the effort, the Blue Cross Foundation awarded Peer Initiative a $250,000 Angels of Change grant.

“I just think it’s so important to put into their brains at this age that it’s okay to talk about mental health. It’s okay to admit that you need help and you’re not ok, and I think that’s the biggest message that I want to put out,” said Peer Initiative board member Julia Ogea, a classmate of Channing Hedrick.

Peer Initiative asks anyone struggling with mental health to visit their website.

