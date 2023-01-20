50/50 Thursdays
Police Chief: 15 minutes before authorities called to shooting of 5-year-old; 2 arrested

Kurstin Richard and Desome Daniels.
Kurstin Richard and Desome Daniels.(Jeff Davis Parish Jail)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Fifteen minutes elapsed between the time a 5-year-old was shot and the time authorities were called, Jennings officials said Friday.

Five-year-old Audan Gains died at a local hospital Thursday night.

The 9mm handgun with which Gains was killed was stolen, Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said.

Two people have been arrested: Desome Daniels, 26, who was the only adult in the home when Daniels was shot, and Kurstin Richard, who knew Daniels was a drug user and was in possession of stolen firearm and left it unattended, Semmes said.

“During that time (before authorities were called), Desome hid the gun underneath the house and also disposed of some marijuana he had been smoking,” Semmes said.

Desome Daniels

  • Principal to negligent homicide
  • 5 counts of cruelty to juveniles.
  • 5 counts of improper supervision of a minor.
  • 2 counts of obstruction of justice.
  • 5 counts of drugs in possession of a minor.
  • Possession of a stolen firearm.

Kurstin Richard

  • Possession of a stolen firearm.
  • Possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon.

