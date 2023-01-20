50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU set to wear retro jerseys against No. 9 Tennessee

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will be “throwing it back” when the Tigers host No. 9 Tennessee in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 21, the university has announced.

LSU Athletics said the team will be wearing the classic “Louisiana State” jerseys against the Volunteers.

LSU Retro Jersey
LSU Retro Jersey(LSU Athletics)

The jerseys are available for sale.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner
Some areas begin to lift boil advisories; others still in effect

Latest News

Statue of Seimone Augustus
LSU unveils statue honoring Seimone Augustus
mcneese at nwst preview
Cowboys look to sweep Northwestern State for the second year in a row
Cowgirls NWST Preview
Cowgirls prepare to take on Northwestern State for the second time in a week
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU women’s basketball moves into top 5 on latest AP Poll
Joe Dumars Court
Joe Dumars back in Lake Charles for Legacy Center court unveiling